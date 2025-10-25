 West Bengal News: CM Mamata Banerjee Directs Hospitals To Strengthen Security After Recent Assault And Molestation Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: CM Mamata Banerjee Directs Hospitals To Strengthen Security After Recent Assault And Molestation Reports

West Bengal News: CM Mamata Banerjee Directs Hospitals To Strengthen Security After Recent Assault And Molestation Reports

Amid reports of alleged rape, molestations and assaults at different state government hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with state and hospital officials and asked the hospital authorities to take more stringent measures to avoid untoward things.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid reports of alleged rape, molestations and assaults at different state government hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with state and hospital officials and asked the hospital authorities to take more stringent measures to avoid untoward things.

Directives Issued via Phone Call

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata who attended the meeting through phone call had directed the officials to take all possible measures so that no such incidents can happen.

Zero Tolerance Policy

FPJ Shorts
Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'
Anupam Kher Breaks Down Remembering DDLJ Co-Star Satish Shah In Emotional Video: 'Chashmah Pehen Leta Hoon, Warna Yeh Aansu...'
'Russia Wants A Final Solution, Not Just A Ceasefire': Kirill Dmitriev On Ukraine Peace Talks
'Russia Wants A Final Solution, Not Just A Ceasefire': Kirill Dmitriev On Ukraine Peace Talks
Thane MACT Awards ₹25.78 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Motorcyclist Killed In 2020 Truck Accident
Thane MACT Awards ₹25.78 Lakh Compensation To Family Of Motorcyclist Killed In 2020 Truck Accident
Mumbai News: BMC Appoints 7 Zone-Wise Contractors For Trench Refilling Across City At ₹257 Crore
Mumbai News: BMC Appoints 7 Zone-Wise Contractors For Trench Refilling Across City At ₹257 Crore

“The Chief Minister had directed the administration to have zero tolerance towards such incidents. Mamata, who is also the Health Minister, had asked the health department to check the security measures at the hospitals and also to strengthen them wherever required,” said the sources.

Recent Incidents Cited

Notably, in the past few days a on duty junior medic was molested and threatened at government hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district, in Mohammad Bazar in Birbhum a nurse was assaulted and in SSKM hospital in Kolkata a civic volunteer of another hospital impersonating as a doctor tried to molest a minor girl in men washroom.

Security Measures Proposed

The Nabanna sources also mentioned that the measures that was discussed includes increasing of CCTV cameras, training of security personnel and police verification of the security personnel and also the through the agencies that provides security personnels.

ID Verification and Action Plan

“The Chief Minister had also instructed the display of identity cards. Tight verification will be done before entering hospital premises. The officials who were present at the meeting are asked to submit an action plan so that the directives can be implemented at the earliest,” further mentioned the Nabanna sources.

Also Watch:

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Construction Of Grand Mahakaal Temple In Siliguri
article-image

Meeting Convened by Top Officials

Incidentally, the meeting was convened by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, DGP Rajeev Kumar and health secretary NS Nigam and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bihar Poorest State In India, CM Doesn't Even Attend NITI Aayog Meets': Tejashwi Slams NDA And...

'Bihar Poorest State In India, CM Doesn't Even Attend NITI Aayog Meets': Tejashwi Slams NDA And...

West Bengal News: CM Mamata Banerjee Directs Hospitals To Strengthen Security After Recent Assault...

West Bengal News: CM Mamata Banerjee Directs Hospitals To Strengthen Security After Recent Assault...

VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says...

VIDEO: 'This election Will Decide If 'Jungle Raj' Returns To Bihar Or Development Prevails,' Says...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 25, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Leaps From India’s Highest Bungee Platform In Rishikesh; Fearless Dance...

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Leaps From India’s Highest Bungee Platform In Rishikesh; Fearless Dance...