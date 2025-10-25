 Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested

Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested

A 35-year-old woman in Yadgir district, Karnataka, was brutally assaulted by villagers over allegations of an illicit relationship. She was tonsured, stripped, smeared with chilli powder, and paraded publicly. Police have arrested six people and are searching for five others, including women, involved in the shocking incident.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A woman was tonsured, stripped, and chilli powder was spewed all over her body, before she was paraded in public over an alleged illicit relationship in Yadgir district, around 450 km from here.

About The Incident

The incident has taken place at Hunasagi Tanda in Yadgir district, and the police have arrested six persons in this regard and are on the lookout for five more persons, who are absconding.

The 35-year-old victim was married to Laccha Naika after his first wife had passed away. The couple had two children.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Fist Pump After Scoring His First Runs Of The Series, Delights SCG Crowd
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public Figure Avi Dandiya
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI
Video: Virat Kohli Grabs Shubman Gill's Arm, Engages In Intense Tactical Discussion With Indian Skipper & KL Rahul In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Of late, she was facing health issues frequently and used to go to her parents' house. Whenever she returned, her nephew used to drop her back.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: 234 Smartphones Inside Bus Exploded Aggravating Blaze - Details Of...
article-image

Though her husband had no issues with this, the neighbours and relatives started gossiping over the issue. On Monday, when she returned from her parents' house and was at her house with her husband and nephew, the relatives and neighbours barged into the house and started assaulting her.

They cut her hair, stripped her and spewed chilli powder on her. They dragged her out of the house when her husband and nephew raised an alarm.

The other villagers rushed to the victim's help when the assailants took to their heels.

Yadgir SP Pruthwik Shankar said that about five women were also involved in assaulting the victim, and they were absconding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit...

Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit...

NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public...

NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public...

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: 234 Smartphones Inside Bus Exploded Aggravating Blaze - Details Of...

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fire: 234 Smartphones Inside Bus Exploded Aggravating Blaze - Details Of...

Bengaluru: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Smothered To Death By Stepfather, Police Register Murder Case

Bengaluru: 7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Smothered To Death By Stepfather, Police Register Murder Case

'Every Single Word Of His Speech Was Negative, Defamatory For Bihar': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav...

'Every Single Word Of His Speech Was Negative, Defamatory For Bihar': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav...