Karnataka: Woman Tonsured, Stripped, Assaulted & Paraded In Bengaluru's Yadgir Over Alleged Illicit Relationship; 6 Arrested | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A woman was tonsured, stripped, and chilli powder was spewed all over her body, before she was paraded in public over an alleged illicit relationship in Yadgir district, around 450 km from here.

About The Incident

The incident has taken place at Hunasagi Tanda in Yadgir district, and the police have arrested six persons in this regard and are on the lookout for five more persons, who are absconding.

The 35-year-old victim was married to Laccha Naika after his first wife had passed away. The couple had two children.

Of late, she was facing health issues frequently and used to go to her parents' house. Whenever she returned, her nephew used to drop her back.

Though her husband had no issues with this, the neighbours and relatives started gossiping over the issue. On Monday, when she returned from her parents' house and was at her house with her husband and nephew, the relatives and neighbours barged into the house and started assaulting her.

They cut her hair, stripped her and spewed chilli powder on her. They dragged her out of the house when her husband and nephew raised an alarm.

The other villagers rushed to the victim's help when the assailants took to their heels.

Yadgir SP Pruthwik Shankar said that about five women were also involved in assaulting the victim, and they were absconding.