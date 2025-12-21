 59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Festival Begins In Lucknow
Highlighting the cultural significance of the event, Alpona Sen a local Bengali resident said the competition has played a crucial role in keeping Bengali theatre traditions alive outside West Bengal. “For the Bengali community in Uttar Pradesh, this platform is not just a competition but a celebration of language, literature and theatre,” she said.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
The 59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Competition began at the Bengali Club and Youngmen's Association in Lucknow on December 20 and will continue till January 8, 2026.

Lucknow: The 59th Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial All India Full-Length Bengali Drama Competition began at the Bengali Club and Youngmen’s Association in Lucknow on December 20 and will continue till January 8, 2026.

India’s Only Full-Length Bengali Drama Competition Draws Nationwide Participation

Organisers said the event is India’s only full-length Bengali-language drama competition. Sixteen theatre teams from leading groups based in Delhi, Ahmedabad and West Bengal are taking part in the festival.

“This is the only full-length Bengali drama competition in the country, and it has been continuously nurturing theatre and cultural exchange for decades,” said Arun Banerjee, secretary of the Bengali Club.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the event, Alpona Sen a local Bengali resident said the competition has played a crucial role in keeping Bengali theatre traditions alive outside West Bengal. "For the Bengali community in Uttar Pradesh, this platform is not just a competition but a celebration of language, literature and theatre," she said.

article-image

Opening Ceremony Showcases Traditional Puppet and Theatre Performances

The opening ceremony, which began at 7.30 pm, showcased Bengal’s traditional cultural art form Putul Nach. The presentation titled Thakumar Jhuli was staged by the Baruipur Gangaradi Puppet Theatre Group under the direction of Dr Pradip Sardar from Kolkata. A Shruti Natak by Indrajeet Mitra and Rupa Mukherjee of Lucknow was also presented and received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, who attended the event as the chief guest.

