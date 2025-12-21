'New Chapter Begins': PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹10,600-Crore Fertiliser Project In Assam

PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹10,600-Crore Fertiliser Project In Assam | ANI

Namrup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan for the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertiliser Project at Namrup within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup, Dibrugarh district, on Sunday.

Calling it a "big day" for Assam and the North-East, PM Modi announced the beginning of a "new chapter" in industrial progress.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the project, with an estimated investment of over Rs.10,600 crore, will meet fertiliser requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, "Today is a big day for Assam and the entire North-East. The dream that Namrup and Dibrugarh had been waiting for a long time is being fulfilled today. A new chapter of industrial progress is about to begin in this whole area... Before coming to Dibrugarh, a new terminal of the airport was inaugurated in Guwahati. Everyone is saying that Assam has caught on to a new pace of development. What you are experiencing right now is just the beginning..."

Earlier, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had stated that, "Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), the oldest fertiliser unit in Northeast India, has been serving farmers of the region since its inception. To further increase its capacity, a fourth plant is set to be established at the Namrup site. Supported by the Government of India, the new plant is expected to be completed in the next five years, with a production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum." He further noted that the expansion will transform the facility into a major production hub, fulfilling fertilizer needs of farmers across the Northeast, while also enabling exports to neighboring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar. Additional markets in West Bengal and Bihar will also be served through this enhanced capacity.

Earlier, PM Modi had visited the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, where he paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)