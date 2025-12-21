Haji Mastan’s Daughter, Haseen Mastan Alleges Sexual Abuse, Appeals To PM Modi & Amit Shah For Justice

Haji Mastan’s Daughter, Haseen Mastan Alleges Sexual Abuse, Appeals To PM Modi And Amit Shah For Justice |

Haseen Mastan Mirza, who claims to be the daughter of late Mumbai underworld figure Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking justice in a decades old case involving alleged sexual abuse, forced child marriage, identity theft and illegal transfer of property.

Speaking to ANI, Haseen alleged that she was forcibly married in 1996 to her maternal uncle’s son when she was still a minor. She claimed that the man sexually assaulted her, attempted to murder her and later misused her identity to claim her property. She further alleged that the accused had been married several times even before their marriage.

Allegations Of Child Marriage And Prolonged Abuse

Recounting her ordeal, Haseen said she was subjected to continuous abuse at an age when she needed care and protection. She alleged that she was kept isolated from her family and did not even know about her father’s death for nearly two years after it occurred in 1994.

She said the marriage took place under immense pressure on both her and her mother, leaving her trapped in a hostile environment with no external support. The trauma, she said, drove her to attempt suicide three times.

Plea For Stricter Laws And Swift Justice

Haseen said she decided to approach the country’s top leadership after years of struggling to get justice. She urged the government to bring in stricter laws and ensure immediate action in cases involving rape, child marriage and property related crimes.

“If the law is strict, people will be scared to commit crimes,” she said, adding that survivors are often questioned and doubted rather than protected. She also expressed anguish over the lack of support she received both as a child and later as an adult.

Praise For Triple Talaq Law

During her appeal, Haseen praised the government’s move to criminalise instant triple talaq, calling it a strong step in favour of women. She said the practice had been misused for years and credited the Prime Minister for bringing relief to countless women.

However, she said similar urgency was needed in addressing cases of sexual abuse and forced marriages, where victims are forced to wait years for justice.

Distancing Case From Father’s Legacy

Haseen also appealed to people not to drag her father’s name into her personal legal battle. She said the alleged crimes occurred after her father’s death and should not be linked to his past or reputation.

She acknowledged that her father was a controversial figure but stressed that her case was about her rights as a woman and a survivor. She said there had been attempts on her life in the past and that she continues to live under fear.

Background Of Haji Mastan

Haji Mastan, who died on June 25, 1994, was a prominent figure in Mumbai’s underworld, with business interests linked to real estate and maritime activities. Over time, he was also known for his role as a mediator and for his associations with business and film personalities.

Haseen reiterated that her fight was not about legacy or influence but about justice that has been delayed for nearly three decades.