From Haji Mastan To Lawrence Bishnoi: How Mumbai Became The Extortion Capital Of India

Mumbai is a vibrant and bustling metropolis known for its rich culture, diverse population and booming business culture. However, behind its glamorous face lies a darker reality of extortion crimes that have plagued the city for years. We shed light on the underlying issues contributing to this menace.

Mumbai has been an industrial city since the British rule. In the 19th century, mills were established and they played an increasingly vital role until the 1970s, when extortion cases began to increase.

The Emergence of Extortion

At the time, mill workers took money on interest from Pathans. Former police officers claim that mafia dons such as Karim Lala and Haji Mastan were key players in this crime. They were involved in other crimes as well. The brothers Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar and Dawood Ibrahim, second-generation gangsters, spread the extortion culture across Mumbai and formed gangs in the 1980s. These and other gangsters gained power and started to rule Mumbai, terrorising its people.

Soon a Mumbai-based political party openly started extorting businessmen.

“During that period, a nexus was created between political parties and the underworld, which was a most unholy coalition. Big businessmen, Bollywood stars and property developers were the soft targets of gangsters for extortion. In the 1980s, extortion took a serious turn, and everyone lived in terror. Encounter operations targeted lower-level gangsters, but masterminds were seldom killed,” said advocate Dhananjay Vanjari, former assistant commissioner of police-turned-politician.

Nexus Between Crime and Politics

“One of the significant challenges contributing to the growth of extortion in Mumbai is the alleged nexus between crime and politics. Politicians realised that they needed to collaborate with criminals, and this nexus extended till the administration,” he said.

The nature of extortion has changed over time, but it still take place today. Now, criminals use sextortion, honey traps and cyber means to force people to part with their money.

Recent Cases and Need for Action

Recently, two extortion cases were lodged in the city. One involved a criminal named Lawrence Bishnoi, who demanded ransom from a businessman, and the other involved a gang that abducted a businessman for ransom.

Former director general of police, Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit, said: “In every case of extortion, the victim should come forward without hesitation and make a written complaint to the nearby police station with a copy to an extortion cell. He should also write a letter to the commissioner of police for protection. Stern and prompt action is needed by police followed by equally harsh imprisonment for such goons.”

Tackling Extortion: A Multifaceted Approach

Mumbai’s struggle with extortion underscores the need for a multifaceted approach to tackle this menace effectively. Addressing the underlying issues of political influence, business vulnerabilities, and social stigma is crucial for creating a safer environment for residents and businesses alike.

By fostering transparency, promoting strong law enforcement, and encouraging civic engagement, Mumbai can aspire to reclaim its position as a global economic powerhouse while ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

