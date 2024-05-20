Mumbai News: Goon Booked For Attempted Murder After Attack On Construction Supervisor

Goon Booked For Attempted Murder After Attack On Construction Supervisor | Representational Image

The Powai police have registered a case of attempted murder against a local goon after he attacked a construction supervisor near Vihar Lake, Sakivihar Road, for refusing to pay ‘hafta’ (protection money). The victim, Imran Khan, 32, is currently receiving treatment at Hiranandani Hospital.



On May 15, the accused, Mubarak alias Lalu Khan, 30, arrived at the construction site on a motorcycle and asked for Prashant Sharma, who is in charge of the construction. When Imran Khan informed him that Sharma was handling the work, Lalu threatened that if Sharma did not pay the money, he would be killed. Lalu then left the site after issuing the threat.

On May 17, around 5.30pm Lalu returned to the construction site and forcefully entered the premises. When Imran questioned his presence, Lalu began abusing him and demanded the money. After Imran refused to pay, Lalu attacked him, aiming a knife at his throat. Imran managed to avoid the blow but sustained an injury to his cheek. Imran shouted for help, calling locals to the scene. Lalu threatened the onlookers with the knife before fleeing towards Morarji Nagar and warning them not to approach the police.

The case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt to commit extortion), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is underway, and police are searching for the accused.