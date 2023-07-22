Mumbai News: Bizman Gets Extortion Call From Bishnoi Gang, Demands ₹20 Lakh

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based businessman allegedly received an extortion call from a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanding ₹20 lakh, police said on Saturday. The Dindoshi police in Malad East have registered an FIR based on the complaint by the businessman, a caterer from Malad East, on Friday.

According to the FIR, the complainant received a call on July 20 from an unidentified number. The caller, introduced himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened the businessman and demanded ₹20 lakh.

The caller warned the businessman by mentioning his son who is studying in the USA. The caller said that his three sons are currently in jail in a case of attempted murder and he could arrange their release upon receiving the money.

Businessman files complaint at Dindoshi police station

The frightened businessman abruptly disconnected the call. Subsequently, the accused attempted to call the businessman again, but he did not attend the call. Shortly after, the businessman received another call from a different number, which he also ignored.

The businessman then approached the Dindoshi police station and an FIR was registered under section 385 (extortion) of the IPC Act.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly during the session, highlighting the seriousness of the matter and the need for prompt action from the authorities.

