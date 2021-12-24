Delhi: Five persons make extortion calls to minister Ajay Misra Teni, arrested

New Delhi: Five people were arrested on Friday for blackmailing MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. After the minister received a call, the staff lodged a complaint with Delhi police.

"Received a complaint from (MoS Home Ajai Misra Teni's) the staff that he received phone calls for money. An FIR was lodged in New Delhi district. Five persons - 4 from Noida and 1 from Delhi have been arrested for making extortion calls", the cops said.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:57 PM IST