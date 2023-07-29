 FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

Sonu Nigam took to his Facebook page and shared a bunch of screenshots indicating an interaction with a fraudulent account.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans | Photo by ANI

Sonu Nigam is a phenomenal talent in the world of Indian cinema and music. His versatility and melodious voice have captivated audiences across the nation and abroad. The singer's contribution to Indian music is immense, and he continues to be an inspiration for aspiring singers and music enthusiasts alike. A couple of days ago, Sonu took to social media and warned his fans of a scamster trying to extort money in his name.

Sonu took to his Facebook page and shared a bunch of screenshots indicating an interaction with a fraudulent account. The message read, “Hello, I'm Erica from Sonu Nigam social media management team. My team and I were instructed to contact some of his active fans. Okay you were selected among the very lucky few contacted to have a personal conversation with him directly. Directives from Sonu Nigam.”

Sonu captioned the post, “My dear family and friends... Someone's working very hard to make 'honest' Money.. Do have a look... And beware..”

Read Also
Attack on Singer Sonu Nigam: Police book Uddhav faction MLA's son, no arrests yet
article-image

Over the years, Sonu has mesmerised fans with his soulful voice for years and is still quite popular among them. Though he predominantly worked in Hindi and Kannada language films, he has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. Some of the hits that the singer has given include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Mai Agar Kahoon', 'Hans Mat Pagli', 'Do Pal' and 'Sandese Aate Hai'.

Last year, Sonu was conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. He issued a statement in which he shared that he would like to dedicate the award to his late mother Shobha Nigam.

Sonu's latest song is from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He sang the song 'Ro Len De'.

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Read Also
Mumbai crime: Driver of Sonu Nigam’s father steals 72 lakh cash from home; arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will Smith On Hollywood Strike: 'It's A Pivotal Moment For Our Profession'

Will Smith On Hollywood Strike: 'It's A Pivotal Moment For Our Profession'

Kangana Wonders Why She Is Not Being 'Harassed' By 'Nepo Gang' Amid Rocky Aur Rani Release

Kangana Wonders Why She Is Not Being 'Harassed' By 'Nepo Gang' Amid Rocky Aur Rani Release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Opens...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Opens...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans

Emmy Awards 2023 Postponed Due To Hollywood Strike: Report

Emmy Awards 2023 Postponed Due To Hollywood Strike: Report