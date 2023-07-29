FPJ Cyber Secure: Sonu Nigam Warns Of Scamster Trying To Extort Money From His Fans | Photo by ANI

Sonu Nigam is a phenomenal talent in the world of Indian cinema and music. His versatility and melodious voice have captivated audiences across the nation and abroad. The singer's contribution to Indian music is immense, and he continues to be an inspiration for aspiring singers and music enthusiasts alike. A couple of days ago, Sonu took to social media and warned his fans of a scamster trying to extort money in his name.

Sonu took to his Facebook page and shared a bunch of screenshots indicating an interaction with a fraudulent account. The message read, “Hello, I'm Erica from Sonu Nigam social media management team. My team and I were instructed to contact some of his active fans. Okay you were selected among the very lucky few contacted to have a personal conversation with him directly. Directives from Sonu Nigam.”

Sonu captioned the post, “My dear family and friends... Someone's working very hard to make 'honest' Money.. Do have a look... And beware..”

Over the years, Sonu has mesmerised fans with his soulful voice for years and is still quite popular among them. Though he predominantly worked in Hindi and Kannada language films, he has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages. Some of the hits that the singer has given include 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Mai Agar Kahoon', 'Hans Mat Pagli', 'Do Pal' and 'Sandese Aate Hai'.

Last year, Sonu was conferred Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in Rashtrapati Bhavan. He issued a statement in which he shared that he would like to dedicate the award to his late mother Shobha Nigam.

Sonu's latest song is from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He sang the song 'Ro Len De'.