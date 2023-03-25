 Mumbai crime: Driver of Sonu Nigam’s father steals 72 lakh cash from home; arrested
Mumbai crime: Driver of Sonu Nigam’s father steals 72 lakh cash from home; arrested

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
Sonu Nigam | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Friday arrested the former driver of Agamkumar Nigam, singer Sonu Nigam’s father, in the theft of ₹72 lakh from his former employers’ house at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The police arrested the accused from Kolhapur and seized ₹70.70 lakh from him.

CCTV fotage shows accused with two bags

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rehan Mujawar. The theft took place between March 19 and March 20. The police said that Sonu Nigam's younger sister Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station on Wednesday and filed a complaint against Rehan, who was removed from his job recently as his performance was not satisfactory.

When the CCTV footage of his society was checked, it showed Rehan going towards his flat with a bag on both days. The accused has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft and trespassing for housebreaking.

