Sonu Nigam's sister files plaint after former driver steals ₹72 lakh cash from father's home

Sonu Nigam | File photo

Mumbai: One of the former drivers of musician Sonu Nigam's father was booked for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh cash from the 76-year-old's home in the city.

The theft took place between March 19 and March 20 at the singer's father Agamkumar Nigam‘s residence at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West.

According to the police, Sonu Nigam's younger sister Nikita approached the Oshiwara police station in the early hours of Wednesday with a complaint about the alleged theft. The complaint said that Agamkumar Nigam had a driver named Rehan for 8 months who was removed from his job recently as his performance was not satisfactory.

Money was stolen from digital locker when Agamkumar Nigam was away

On Sunday afternoon, the singer’s father visited Nikita's home in the Versova for lunch and returned to his house after some time. When he reached home he noticed that around Rs 40 lakh had gone missing from a digital locker kept in a wooden cupboard, he immediately called his daughter and informed her.

The next day, Agamkumar Nigam went to his son, Sonu's home at 7 Bungalows for some visa-related work and returned in the evening. When he reached home, he saw that another Rs 32 lakh was missing from the same locker. He also observed that both the times, the locker was not damaged.

CCTV footage showed the former driver heading to his home with a bag

When the CCTV footage of his society was checked, it showed his former driver Rehan going towards his flat with a bag on both days.

The complaint said that Agamkumar suspects that Rehan entered his flat with the help of a duplicate key and stole Rs 72 lakh from the digital locker in the bedroom while he was away.

The Oshiwara police has registered a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for theft and trespassing for housebreaking.