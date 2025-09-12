ISIS-Inspired Module Busted: Probe Zeroes In On Alleged Mewat Arms Supplier ‘Jameel’

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s probe into the ISIS-inspired module has thrown up a crucial lead,an alleged arms supplier from Haryana’s Mewat, identified as Jameel, whose link with Kalyan resident and key terror accused Aaftab Nasir Qureshi (22) appears central to the aborted terror plot. |

Mumbai: The Delhi Police Special Cell’s probe into the ISIS-inspired module has thrown up a crucial lead, an alleged arms supplier from Haryana’s Mewat, identified as Jameel, whose link with Kalyan resident and key terror accused Aaftab Nasir Qureshi (22) appears central to the aborted terror plot.

Kalyan Duo Nabbed With Arms at Nizamuddin

Qureshi and his associate, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan (24), both residents of Kalyan in Maharashtra, were arrested at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station earlier this week following technical surveillance and actionable intelligence. The duo was allegedly preparing to return to Mumbai with a cache of arms, including three pistols and multiple cartridges, sourced through Jameel.

A senior officer described Jameel as “a facilitator rather than an ideologue,” noting that the name itself could be a facade, possibly even a ghost identity used within Mewat’s illegal arms economy. “He provides weapons on demand, no questions asked. For radicalised youth like Aaftab, Jameel was a ready supplier willing to deliver,” a senior counter-terror official said. A parallel investigation is now underway in Mewat to track him down and dismantle his supply chain.

Investigators said Qureshi had been consuming radical Islamic content since 2020, gradually moving from passive online engagement to actively seeking operational support for terror activities. Interrogation revealed that encrypted and social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook, facilitated his connection with extremist sympathisers, including the central figure of the terror module, Ashhar Danish (23), who subsequently introduced him to Jameel.

Duo Got Pistols, Cartridges From Mewat Supplier

By early September, Qureshi is believed to have finalised a deal with Jameel after weeks of encrypted chats, seeking “reliable weapons” for a planned strike. He reportedly convinced his associate, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan (20), to accompany him to Delhi, where Jameel had agreed to hand over the arms. On September 9, the handover was executed, with the duo reportedly receiving two semi-automatic pistols (.32 bore) along with 15 live cartridges. through Jameel’s intermediaries. Qureshi and Sufiyan were intercepted at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station while en route to Mumbai, following technical surveillance and specific intelligence inputs.

Investigators are now tracing the financial trail of the arms deal, examining whether payments were made directly, routed through hawala channels, or financed via sympathisers.

Officials said the link was not incidental: Aaftab had been actively searching for suppliers beyond Maharashtra, wary of being tracked by local police. Mewat, notorious for its cottage industry of illegal arms manufacturing, became the natural point of contact.

Qureshi, who dropped out after Class 10 and assisted his father at a meat shop in Kalyan,Maharashtra had previously worked in warehouses, food delivery services, and even sold SIM cards. Officials describe him as having assumed a “nodal role” in recruiting peers into encrypted groups, circulating videos and speeches glorifying jihad. He actively followed online sermons by controversial clerics such as Tariq Masood, Zakir Naik, Israr Ahmed, and Tariq Jameel. Over time, he became a member of encrypted extremist groups on Telegram and WhatsApp, where discussions on jihadi ideologies were frequent. Through these platforms, Qureshi connected with handlers like Ashhar Danish, an alleged recruiter for ISIS-linked outfits, and reportedly played a central role in influencing and recruiting peers by circulating content glorifying violent jihad.

Sufiyan, a welder and school dropout after Class 5, had been a close friend of Aaftab for five years.Officials said he was gradually drawn into radical ideology through prolonged exposure to extremist material circulated by Aaftab. “Sufiyan was not an ideologue but became a willing participant once convinced of the narrative of jihad,” an investigator said.

Agencies are mapping the digital footprint of both accused to identify other youths who may have been radicalised online. Sources said at least half a dozen individuals from Maharashtra are being “closely monitored” for potential links to the busted module.

