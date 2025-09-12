Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Leakage Reported Near Mantralaya, Repair Work Underway; BEST Bus Routes Diverted

Mumbai: Major Water Pipeline Leakage Reported Near Mantralaya, Repair Work Underway; Bus Routes Diverted |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a major civic disruption on Friday after a 600 mm water pipeline developed a leakage on Madam Cama Road, directly opposite the Mantralaya building at Churchgate. The incident was first reported at 11:30 am by A Ward Control and an update was issued around 12:50 pm confirming that the Water Works Department had already deployed teams on-site for urgent repair operations.

According to civic officials, the leakage has caused a cavity stretching nearly 40 metres along Madam Cama Road. To ensure safety and facilitate repair, authorities immediately shut down the water supply in the affected section. Ankita Dhopate, Assistant Engineer (Water Works), confirmed that restoration work is actively in progress. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing cars wading through flooded roads.

The sudden rupture not only disrupted the water supply but also created a risk of further road damage, raising concerns for commuters and office-goers heading towards the Mantralaya and adjoining business areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stationed barricades and diverted traffic to prevent accidents, while closely monitoring the weakened road patch.

Bus Route Diversions Implemented

In light of the leakage and ongoing roadwork, BEST authorities announced diversions for several bus routes servicing the Mantralaya area.

Buses operating on routes 121 and 138, which usually run between Backbay and Mantralaya, will now be diverted via Rajguru Chowk, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road before proceeding eastwards.

Similarly, buses operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Mantralaya, including routes 5, 8, 15, 82, 87, 89 and 126, have also been rerouted. These buses will now take a right turn from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road to reach the Mantralaya checkpoint. The diversions are expected to remain in place until repairs are completed and the affected stretch of road is declared safe for regular traffic.