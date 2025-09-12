Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Vows To Protect OBC Quota After Youth’s Suicide In Latur

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday assured that the sacrifice of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old youth from Renapur taluka in Latur who ended his life fearing the loss of OBC reservations, would not go in vain. He vowed to fight with full strength to safeguard the community’s quota and warned against any “encroachment” into OBC reservations.

Bhujbal, accompanied by his NCP colleague and former minister Dhananjay Munde, visited Karad’s native village Wangdari to console the bereaved family. Addressing the villagers, he said, “We will not let Bharat’s sacrifice go to waste. We will stand united and fight to protect the reservation we secured after decades of struggle. Our children also study and work — what sin have we committed? We do not want any intrusion into our quota.”

The minister alleged that the state government issued the recent Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation “under pressure” following a hunger strike in Mumbai by activist Manoj Jarange. The GR allows eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates based on entries in the Hyderabad Gazette, making them eligible for OBC reservation benefits. “This will harm the rights of 374 OBC communities. That is why Bharat Karad was forced to take this extreme step,” Bhujbal said.

He strongly appealed to the OBC youth not to resort to suicides, stressing, “We are fighting in the government, in the court, and on all fronts. Please do not take your own life.”

Criticising the government, Bhujbal said, “The Maratha community has been repeatedly denied reservation by the High Court and the Supreme Court, yet they are not ready to accept it. They first demanded Kunbi certificates, which were given to nearly two lakh families with proper records. Now they are asking for more. If the Maratha community wants a separate quota, they should get it, but not at the cost of the OBCs.”

Highlighting disparity in welfare schemes, Bhujbal added, “The government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for Maratha welfare, while OBCs receive only Rs 5,000 crore. What kind of justice is this?” He further said that OBCs comprise 54% of the state’s population but have been given only 27% reservation. “Among us are 18 sub-castes such as Dhangar, Mali, Koli, Vanzari, Sali, Kumbhar, Lohar, and many others. Even this share is not enough for us — do not take it away.”

Without naming Jarange directly, Bhujbal accused him of spreading fear. “Last year, his agitation set Beed on fire. This year, people marched to Mumbai. The GR was issued under such pressure. We have already written to the Chief Minister and will also approach the court.”

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also blamed the government for Karad’s death, calling it a “betrayal of trust.” He alleged that instead of solving farmers’ problems, especially crop losses in Marathwada due to heavy rains, the ruling alliance has created conflict between communities. “This is not just a suicide, but the government’s betrayal led to a young man losing his life. The Mahayuti government must take responsibility,” he said.

Wadettiwar appealed to OBC youth not to take extreme steps, assuring them that both legal and political battles are being fought to protect their rights. “We must stay united and fight for our rightful share. No one should sacrifice their life in this struggle,” he urged.

