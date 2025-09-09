Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Withdraw GR On Kunbi Certificates For Marathas

Chhagan Bhujbal |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding the withdrawal or modification of the Government Resolution (GR) issued on September 2 regarding the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette for granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. However, Maratha reservation Chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil has ordered all district administrations to implement GR issued by the government during the hunger strike of Manoj Jarange-Patil.

The GR, issued in favour of Marathas paved the way for Marathas to be recognised as Kunbi, has sparked strong objections from OBC organisations. They fear that certain terms in the resolution are vague and could potentially bring the entire Maratha community under the OBC category, thereby endangering the rights of more than 350 communities currently covered under OBC reservations.

In his letter, Bhujbal alleged that the GR was issued in haste, under pressure from a “powerful community,” and without being placed before the Cabinet or considering objections and suggestions from other communities. “The resolution appears to have been issued hurriedly and under pressure, ignoring the opposition of other backward class groups,” Bhujbal wrote, warning that the move could dilute OBC quotas.

One of the key objections raised by Bhujbal was the use of the word “relation” in the resolution, instead of the legally defined term “relative” under the Maharashtra Act. He argued that the word “relation” is vague and could include paternal, maternal, adoptive and distant kin, thereby allowing caste to be determined based on affidavits from hundreds of people, which he described as “dangerous” and unjust for poor OBC communities.

The GR also provides for granting caste certificates based on entries in the Hyderabad Gazetteer and affidavits by local residents or relatives. Bhujbal argued this created a separate, simplified mechanism for Marathas, while hundreds of existing OBC castes continue to follow the stricter procedure under the Maharashtra Caste Certificate Act, 2000 and its 2012 Rules.

He further pointed out that the GR uses the broad term “Maratha community” instead of specific caste categories like Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha. This, he said, is unlawful since Marathas are separately recognised as a community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2024, which grants them 10 per cent reservation. “This would permit the Maratha community to enjoy benefits of two types of reservations,” Bhujbal warned.

After the state cabinet meeting, a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha Reservation was held. After the meeting, Sub-Committee Chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil informed that discussions were held with district collectors regarding the decisions taken based on Jarange Patil’s demands and the government’s resolutions. He stated that the withdrawal of cases will be completed by the end of this month.

"Weekly review meetings will be held every Monday between district collectors and police officials, and the report will be submitted to the Cabinet on Tuesday. The government has also ordered jobs and financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives during the Maratha reservation protests." Vikhe-Patil said.

Vikhe Patil said that As per the directives, cases registered against Maratha protestors involving damages below Rs 5 lakh will be withdrawn. Action has also been initiated to issue Kunbi certificates to youths from the Maratha community. Around 400 to 450 such cases, involving damages below Rs 5 lakh, are registered, which will now be withdrawn, providing significant relief to protestors.

Speaking to the media after handing over the letter during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Mumbai, Bhujbal emphasised that affidavits cannot be the basis for determining caste in a constitutional matter like reservations. “Such a rule is not accepted anywhere in India. The government must either withdraw the GR or remove its ambiguities,” he said.

Bhujbal also appealed to OBC groups to raise their voices but maintain dignity in the agitation. “We will fight a legal battle. But there should be no use of foul language against any leader. Politics must not be mixed with this issue,” he added.

