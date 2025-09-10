Mumbai Clinics See Daily Surge Of 20 Patients As Monsoon Illnesses Rise | Pics: Freepik

Mumbai: The heavy monsoon rains have led to a sharp rise in seasonal diseases across the city, with children and adults falling prey to viral and vector-borne infections. Both government and private clinics are witnessing an uptick, reporting anywhere between 10 to 20 patients daily with fever, cough, stomach upset, or mosquito-borne ailments.

Children at Higher Risk of Flu and Dengue

Doctors report that children between the ages of 4 and 10 are particularly vulnerable to flu and dengue, while adults in the 25–65 age group are increasingly affected by dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and other water-borne illnesses.

BMC Data Shows Sharp Spike in Cases

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), Mumbai experienced a marked surge in vector-borne illnesses between July and August 2025: malaria cases climbed from 4,151 to 5,706, dengue cases rose from 1,160 to 2,319, and leptospirosis cases nearly doubled from 244 to 471.

Influenza, a viral infection spread through respiratory droplets, is seeing a significant rise among children. “Since late July, around 10–12 children are visiting me daily with flu symptoms such as fever, cough, body aches, fatigue, and nasal congestion,” said Dr. Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant–Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar. He noted that dengue, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding in stagnant water, is also on the rise. Young children are especially at risk of severe dengue, which may require hospitalization due to dehydration or falling platelet counts.

Doctors Warn of Severe Symptoms

Dr. Pillai advised parents to watch for warning signs such as fever, rashes, and unusual fatigue, and stressed the importance of hydration, rest, and timely medical consultation.

Adults, too, are facing increased risk from monsoon-triggered illnesses. “We are seeing a surge in dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and flu, along with water-borne diseases like cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and E, and gastroenteritis,” said Dr. Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel.

Prevention Measures Stressed

Prevention remains the strongest shield, stressed Dr. Rituja Ugalmugle, Consultant Internal Medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central. “Using mosquito repellents, avoiding stagnant water, taking annual flu vaccines, and practicing good hygiene can go a long way. Safe food and water, along with timely medical consultation if fever persists beyond two days or is accompanied by severe symptoms, are critical. Small, consistent steps can protect individual and community health during the rains.”

