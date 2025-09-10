Mumbai News: SRA Halts Flat Sales In Goregaon Project Over Alleged Irregularities By Builder Satish Dattani | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority has directed builder Satish Dattani of Kalindi Estate Developers to stop the sale of flats in the free sale component of Bhagatsingh Nagar Rahivasi Sangh SRA project in Goregaon (W) pending an inquiry into several alleged violations.

The notice was issued by the executive engineer of P-South ward of SRA to Dattani on September 1. The notice, of which the FPJ has a copy, states that SRA had received a note from the deputy collector and competent authority stating that the "developer has allotted 229 rehab flats to non-eligible/out of scheme tenants and instructed/directed to count the same in sale built up area."

Read Also Mumbai SRA Goes Digital: 22 Citizen Services Now Available Online Via Aaple Sarkar Portal

The letter also notes that an inquiry has been ordered to this and other alleged irregularities. Dattani was not available for comment.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/