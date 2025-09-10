 Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Occasional Rain Showers Predicted
The sky will be overcast later in the day, with occasional light drizzles, but there is no warning of heavy rainfall. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to touch 30°C, while the minimum will hover around 25°C. For commuters and office-goers, today promises a smoother day compared to the past few weeks.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai will experience cloudy conditions with scattered light showers in certain areas. Meteorologists have ruled out any major downpour, and the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 29°C and 30°C. Wind speeds here will also be around 12 kmph, ensuring a relatively stable day for residents to go about their routine without weather disruptions.

तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया. https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD भेट घ्या. pic.twitter.com/zAcu1ghsqq

— Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) September 9, 2025

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai will experience cloudy conditions with scattered light showers in certain areas. Meteorologists have ruled out any major downpour, and the maximum temperature is expected to stay between 29°C and 30°C. Wind speeds here will also be around 12 kmph, ensuring a relatively stable day for residents to go about their routine without weather disruptions.

Palghar district is also likely to experience mild weather, with occasional drizzle but no severe rainfall alerts. The day will remain humid and cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 24°C at the lower end to 28°C at the maximum.

Further south, the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which bore the brunt of torrential rains in July and August, are also expected to see lighter conditions. Light showers may occur in pockets, but heavy rain is not on the radar. Daytime temperatures will stay between 29°C and 31°C, accompanied by gentle winds.

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies, Occasional Rain Showers Predicted

With the monsoon entering a subdued phase, officials have not issued any fresh weather warnings for the Konkan region. For citizens, the easing of rains signals a welcome opportunity to return to normal routines without the disruptions of flooding and traffic snarls that had marked the last several weeks.





