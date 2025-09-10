Mumbai News: BMC Launches Real-Time Road Concretisation Dashboard For Citizens | File Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a real-time dashboard to monitor road concretisation works, aiming to boost transparency and keep citizens updated on project progress.

Addressing Public Demand

Addressing a long-standing public demand, the BMC launched a real-time road concretisation dashboard on Tuesday, enabling citizens to easily track the progress of roadworks in their areas. With just one click, users can now access zone-wise and ward-wise progress, including completed roads, ongoing works, and pending projects. The dashboard will also display the names of engineers and contractors responsible for each specific road, along with detailed project timelines.

Roadworks To Resume Post-Monsoon

The mega road concretisation work, paused during the monsoon, will resume from October 1. So far, 49% of the total work has been completed. After facing criticism from citizens in some wards about ongoing roadworks, the BMC is enhancing transparency by providing detailed progress updates for all roads on its official website. The information includes roads that have been fully completed, partially completed before the monsoon, and roads where work has not yet begun.

Dashboard Features

"It also shows the schedule for when the partially completed roads and those yet to be started will resume after the monsoon, as well as the estimated timeline for completion of concrete work on these roads. We expect that this dashboard will keep citizens well-informed and help streamline our operations, especially since the BMC has faced repeated criticism in the past over the management of road works," said an official of roads department.

BMC’s Assurance

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "This initiative has been undertaken to ensure transparency in the implementation of road concretisation work. Efforts will be made to carry out these works in a manner that causes minimal inconvenience to citizens," He also emphasised that there will be no compromise on the quality of roadwork, and the highest standards will be maintained throughout the execution.

Dashboard Access & Roadwork Data

Details of all roads included in the concretisation project are available on https://www.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous. Citizens can access this information by clicking on 'For Citizens' → 'Check Status' → 'Mega CC Road Works Progress'. The dashboard provides zone-wise and ward-wise data on fully completed roads, those partially completed before the monsoon, and roads where work is yet to begin.

The dashboard https://roads.mcgm.gov.in/publicdashboard/ also allows users to search for specific roads by name. Additionally, users can view information by locating the road on the map and clicking on it.

Road Concretisation (Phase 1 & 2)

A) Total Roads Planned for Concretisation

Number of Roads: 2,121

Total Length: 698.73 km

B) Completed Concretisation Work

Number of Roads: 771

Total Length: 186.00 km

C) Partially Completed

Number of Roads: 574

Total Length: 156.74 km

D) Concretisation Work Yet to Begin

Number of Roads: 776