Mumbai News: Rickshaw & Taxi Drivers Cite Lack Of Charging Infrastructure, High Costs As Key Hurdles To EV Adoption: Study

Mumbai: Lack of charging infrastructure and high initial investment are the biggest challenges for Mumbai’s auto rickshaw and taxi drivers wanting to switch to electric vehicles (EV), revealed a study launched on World EV Day. About 64% auto and taxi drivers wish to get subsidies in purchases, while 53% demand improved charging infrastructure as steps to encourage transition to EVs.

Maharashtra is making multi-faceted efforts to accelerate the adoption of EVs through various policies, schemes and financial incentives. Experts believe that adoption of EVs by autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the city would result as a major milestone in the state’s EV aspirations.

However, the latest report ‘Wheels of Change: Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai’s Auto & Taxi Drivers’ by non-governmental organisations like revealed that a large proportion of them are unable to make the switch due to infrastructure gaps, financial hurdles, and operational concerns, which are slowing down Mumbai's ambition for a sustainable public transport system.

On Tuesday, Waatavaran Foundation and Climate Research Consultancy, in collaboration with Asar and the Sustainable Mobility Network, released the report, which is based on face-to-face interviews of 1,200 auto rickshaw and taxi drivers. The report highlighted that while 85% of the drivers are aware of e-autos and e-taxis running in the city, only 39% of them consider them better in performance, lower in maintenance and operating costs and that EV transition can positively impact their daily earnings and overall livelihood.

Releasing the report at IMC Churchgate, the state’s transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “We have started providing relaxations on toll fees, registration charges and also provide financial subsidies. To control the increasing number of cars, we have also taken the difficult step of not registering a car until the owner has a parking space. All of these are a loss to the state’s revenue but we have decided that we will bear revenue loss against environment loss.”

About 62% of the respondent drivers think that there is a lack of charging infrastructure in the city and 60% of them think that the initial investment is high. Additionally, they highlighted challenges like range anxiety, battery replacement cost, maintenance cost and safety concerns. At the same time, 64% of the drivers expressed their wish to get subsidies in purchases while 53% demanded improved charging infrastructure as steps to encourage transition to EVs.

Vivek Bhimanwar, Maharashtra’s transport commissioner, said, "Auto Rickshaws and taxis are the most important element of last-mile connectivity in Mumbai. There is extensive planning to set up a charging infrastructure that will take the same time to charge a vehicle as it takes to refuel it.” He also highlighted that the city lacks parking spaces for transport vehicles due to lack of planning in the development plan but the ministry is working on providing good parking infrastructure in the city.

The report suggested that the state should work on fast-charging and battery-swapping networks across high-demand areas, innovative financing solutions such as low-interest loans and easier subsidy access as well as dedicated EV parking and charging facilities, including in slum clusters. Moreover, it also added that a clear and long-term EV policy framework will give certainty to drivers and investors while enhanced scrapping incentives and recycling support will phase out older vehicles responsibly.

“Similar to local trains and BEST buses, autorickshaws and taxis are also Mumbai’s lifelines. A robust charging and battery swapping network, access to financing, and clear operationalisation plans are now necessities to achieve transition of auto and cabs to EV. This transition isn’t just about clean air but about securing livelihoods for thousands of families,” said Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder & CEO of Waatavaran Foundation.

