IRCTC Launches Special International Tour Packages From Mumbai For 2025

he Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has announced a series of special international tour packages from Mumbai, curated to offer travelers memorable, hassle-free, and affordable global experiences.

Diverse Destinations Across Asia and Beyond

The newly announced packages cover popular international destinations, offering travelers a variety of unique experiences across Asia and beyond. The journey begins in Japan from 05 to 14 October 2025, where visitors can immerse themselves in the country's rich culture and autumn beauty. Following that, a serene trip to Bhutan is scheduled from 31 October to 05 November 2025, perfect for those seeking peace and spirituality. Travelers can then explore the vibrant beaches and nightlife of Thailand, specifically Phuket and Krabi, from 03 to 09 November 2025. Australia awaits from 11 to 22 November 2025, promising adventure and scenic landscapes. The spiritual Shri Ramayan Yatra in Sri Lanka is set for 24 to 30 November 2025, offering a culturally enriching experience. Meanwhile, Vietnam will be featured from 10 to 17 November 2025, showcasing its historical charm and culinary delights. The season concludes with the Mystical Nepal tour from 23 to 28 December 2025, an ideal year-end retreat in the Himalayas.

These all-inclusive packages offer travelers comprehensive benefits such as return airfare, local transfers, guided sightseeing, comfortable accommodation, all meals, entrance fees, visa/permit assistance, travel insurance, and GST—ensuring complete peace of mind and value for money.

Focus on Comfort and Value

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai said that the packages are designed to provide a balance of comfort, value, and quality. “Each itinerary has been carefully curated to ensure travelers return with enriching memories and an experience that is both seamless and fulfilling,” he said.

Strong Traveler Interest and Competitive Edge

According to an official, IRCTC’s international tours have generated enthusiastic interest among travelers, with regular customers often booking immediately upon availability. Compared to similar offerings in the market, IRCTC packages stand out for their competitive pricing, best-in-class hospitality, and meticulous planning.

Holidaymakers can book these packages conveniently through IRCTC’s official tourism website: www.irctctourism.com