How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide | FPJ Image

Navi Mumbai: After decades of planning, the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to begin commercial operations from Thursday, a development expected to significantly reduce travel time, boost tourism, and attract large-scale investments across the region.

This guide outlines the most practical road and public transport options for passengers and visitors travelling from Navi Mumbai and Panvel to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

How to Reach NMIA from Navi Mumbai

Commuters from Navi Mumbai localities such as Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur can reach NMIA via Palm Beach Road and the Belapur–Ulwe Road. The distance from Vashi is approximately 14 km, with an estimated travel time of 20–30 minutes during non-peak hours, extending to 45–60 minutes in heavy traffic.

Sion–Panvel Highway Route for Eastern Navi Mumbai

Another option from the eastern parts of Navi Mumbai is the Sion–Panvel Highway, connecting to the Ulwe–Belapur Road. Depending on the starting point, the distance ranges between 9 and 13 km, with an average travel time of 30–45 minutes.

Panvel to NMIA: Main Highway Access

Travellers from Panvel can access NMIA via the Sion–Panvel Highway through Kalamboli Circle, connecting to NH548 and the Ulwe–Belapur Road.

An alternative route from Panvel is via Amra Marg (NH348A) or the Uran–Panvel Road, covering a distance of about 15–20 km with an estimated travel time of 25–40 minutes. This stretch is relatively less congested and also connects to the Atal Setu for those travelling from the Mumbai side.

