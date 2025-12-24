 How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHow To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

This video explains the most convenient routes to reach Navi Mumbai International Airport from Navi Mumbai and Panvel. It highlights key access roads such as Palm Beach Road, the Sion–Panvel Highway and Amra Marg, along with approximate distances and travel times. The guide aims to help passengers plan a quicker and smoother journey as NMIA begins operations.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide | FPJ Image

Navi Mumbai: After decades of planning, the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to begin commercial operations from Thursday, a development expected to significantly reduce travel time, boost tourism, and attract large-scale investments across the region.

This guide outlines the most practical road and public transport options for passengers and visitors travelling from Navi Mumbai and Panvel to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

How to Reach NMIA from Navi Mumbai

Commuters from Navi Mumbai localities such as Vashi, Nerul, and Belapur can reach NMIA via Palm Beach Road and the Belapur–Ulwe Road. The distance from Vashi is approximately 14 km, with an estimated travel time of 20–30 minutes during non-peak hours, extending to 45–60 minutes in heavy traffic.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 24, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Year Ender 2025: From 'GK Kya Karega' To Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter, Here's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments From Bigg Boss 19
Year Ender 2025: From 'GK Kya Karega' To Farrhana Bhatt Shredding Neelam Giri's Letter, Here's Top 5 Most Controversial Moments From Bigg Boss 19
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New Year’s Eve
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Begin Operations On December 25, CIDCO MD...
article-image

Sion–Panvel Highway Route for Eastern Navi Mumbai

Another option from the eastern parts of Navi Mumbai is the Sion–Panvel Highway, connecting to the Ulwe–Belapur Road. Depending on the starting point, the distance ranges between 9 and 13 km, with an average travel time of 30–45 minutes.

Panvel to NMIA: Main Highway Access

Travellers from Panvel can access NMIA via the Sion–Panvel Highway through Kalamboli Circle, connecting to NH548 and the Ulwe–Belapur Road.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Reach NMIA From South Mumbai? Here Is A Complete Step By Step Driving...
article-image

An alternative route from Panvel is via Amra Marg (NH348A) or the Uran–Panvel Road, covering a distance of about 15–20 km with an estimated travel time of 25–40 minutes. This stretch is relatively less congested and also connects to the Atal Setu for those travelling from the Mumbai side.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New...

Maharashtra Govt Allows Excise-Licensed Bars, Restaurants To Operate Until 5 AM On Christmas, New...

Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours,...

Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours,...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'NCP (SP) Won’t Ally With Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Until Workers’ Doubts Are...

How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

How To Reach NMIA From Navi Mumbai And Panvel; Here's A Complete Travel Guide

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...

Mumbai's St Cathedral Church Opens Christmas Carol Event With Soulful Rendition Of National Anthem |...