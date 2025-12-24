Navi Mumbai Airport: How To Reach NMIA From South Mumbai? Here Is A Complete Step By Step Driving Guide |

With the start of commercial operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 25, a major shift in Mumbai’s air travel landscape begins. The new airport is expected to ease pressure on the city’s primary aviation hub and significantly cut travel time for flyers heading towards Navi Mumbai, Panvel and neighbouring regions.

For passengers travelling from South Mumbai, authorities have outlined a clear and well-marked road route to ensure a smooth first day of operations.

Route From Colaba And South Mumbai Heritage Precincts

Travellers starting from Colaba, Nariman Point, Mantralaya or the Gateway of India can take Captain Prakash Pethe Marg or Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road. These roads connect to Dimelo Road, which leads directly to the Eastern Freeway.

Once on the Eastern Freeway, motorists should continue towards Atal Setu, which provides a seamless crossing over Thane Creek. Traffic officials say this stretch is expected to remain the fastest and most reliable option, especially during peak hours.

Route Options From Parel, Worli And Mahalakshmi

Passengers coming from central and south central Mumbai have multiple entry points to the Eastern Freeway. Those in Parel can use Acharya Dhonde Marg, while commuters from Worli may take Elijah Moses Road. Travellers from Mahalakshmi can reach the Freeway via Keshwarath Khadiya Marg.

All these routes merge onto the Eastern Freeway, ensuring a direct link to Atal Setu without entering congested city roads.

Atal Setu To Airport Terminal

After entering Atal Setu, travellers should drive straight across Thane Creek and take the last left exit at Chirle onto NH348. Motorists are advised to stay on the left lanes while heading towards the Gavhan Fata interchange before turning onto Amra Marg.

Continuing on Amra Marg leads to the Lupe junction at the western main entrance of the airport. From here, the dedicated airport road takes passengers directly to Terminal 1.

Alternate Route For Late Night Travel

For early morning or late night flights, an alternate option is available via the Ulve exit on Atal Setu. From Ulve, drivers can proceed towards the Jio Institute and take a right turn onto Amra Marg, reaching the same western entrance of the airport.

Authorities have urged travellers to follow signage carefully and allow extra time on the first day as traffic patterns adjust to the new airport operations.

