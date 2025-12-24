Mixer Truck Overturns Inside Samruddhi Expressway Tunnel Near Bhiwandi, Traffic Hit For Hours, Safety Concerns Resurface

Traffic movement on the Samruddhi Expressway was severely affected for several hours after a high-speed, fully-loaded mixer truck overturned inside a tunnel on the Mumbai-bound stretch on Wednesday. |

Bhiwandi: Traffic movement on the Samruddhi Expressway was severely affected for several hours after a high-speed, fully-loaded mixer truck overturned inside a tunnel on the Mumbai-bound stretch on Wednesday. While the driver sustained minor injuries, a major mishap was narrowly averted as vehicles following the truck managed to avoid a collision.

High-Speed Truck Loses Control Inside Tunnel

According to officials, the accident occurred inside the tunnel on the Padgha-to-Mumbai stretch of the Samruddhi Highway. The heavy vehicle reportedly lost control due to excessive speed and overturned, leading to the complete closure of one tunnel tube. As a result, traffic came to a standstill, with long queues of vehicles piling up for kilometres.

Upon receiving information, traffic police personnel along with the highway emergency response team rushed to the spot and immediately initiated clearance operations. Three hydra cranes were deployed inside the tunnel to remove the overturned truck, a task that proved challenging due to the confined space and safety concerns.

After several hours of continuous effort, the mixer truck was finally removed and traffic movement on the affected stretch was gradually restored.

Fourth Accident at Same Spot, Says Recovery Operator

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, hydra driver Ismail Khan, who was involved in the recovery operation, said this was the fourth accident reported at the same location since the highway became operational. He pointed out that the tunnel has a downward slope combined with a road dip, which increases the risk of heavy vehicles losing control.

“Due to the slope and sudden road drop inside the tunnel, heavy vehicles face difficulty in maintaining balance, leading to repeated accidents at this spot,” Khan said, urging authorities to conduct a safety review of the tunnel design.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road engineering and safety measures on the Samruddhi Expressway, particularly inside tunnels where high speed and gradient changes pose serious risks.

