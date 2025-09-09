IRCTC To Double Rail Neer Production At Ambernath Plant For Mumbai & Gujarat

Rail Neer plants under the West Zone play a vital role in ensuring passengers have access to clean and safe packaged drinking water during their journey. |

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is set to nearly double the production capacity of its largest Rail Neer plant in the West Zone, located in Ambernath, Maharashtra, which supplies packaged drinking water to Mumbai local passengers as well as train passengers in neighbouring areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The facility, which currently produces an average of 1.74 lakh litres of packaged drinking water daily, is undergoing major renovation and expansion work aimed at ramping up output to 3 lakh litres per day next year. The Ambernath Rail Neer plant currently supplies an average of 168,000 packed Rail Neer bottles daily in the Mumbai Suburban section.

According to IRCTC officials, the upgradation project is in full swing and, once complete, will significantly boost the supply of safe and hygienic drinking water to rail passengers across the region.

“This is the biggest Rail Neer plant in IRCTC’s West Zone,” said an official involved in the project. “The renovation work is progressing rapidly, and we expect to see a substantial increase in production capacity by the end of next year.”

The Ambernath plant plays a crucial role in supplying bottled drinking water to Mumbai’s suburban rail commuters, as well as long-distance trains originating from or passing through Mumbai and nearby areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Under its West Zone IRCTC currently operates seven state-of-the-art Rail Neer plants strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for packaged water across the Western, Central, and West Central Railway networks.

While the Ambernath plant produces approximately 1.74 lakh bottles per day, each of the other plants contributes an average of 72,000 bottles daily.

These plants are located in Ambernath ( Near Mumbai) , Maharashtra; Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra; and Maneri, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Additional locations include Mandideep, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Kuber Extension Rampura, Kota, Rajasthan; and Sanand, Gujarat. Another plant is situated in the Bhusawal Industrial Area, Maharashtra

Rail Neer plants under the West Zone play a vital role in ensuring passengers have access to clean and safe packaged drinking water during their journey. IRCTC remains committed to its ‘quality first’ approach, continuously expanding and modernizing its Rail Neer infrastructure to meet rising passenger expectations and uphold trust in the brand,” said Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager of IRCTC’s West Zone, emphasizing the significance of the plant expansion.

