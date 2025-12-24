Mumbai News: Excise-Licensed Establishments Urge CM Devendra Fadnavis To Allow Bar Operations Till 5am On Christmas, New Year’s Eve

Mumbai hotels and bars seek extended operating hours till 5am for Christmas and New Year festivities | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: The excise-licensed food and beverage establishments have urged the Maharashtra government to extend operating hours till 5 am on the festive nights of Christmas and New Year.

HRAWI Submits Representation To Chief Minister

The Hotel and Restaurant Association Western India (HRAWI) made a representation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting special relaxations in light of the festive demand.

The state government, through its circular dated October 1, permitted hotels and restaurants across the state to operate round the clock, but excise-licensed establishments, which sell liquor, were excluded from this provision.

Request For Relaxation On Key Festive Dates

HRAWI’s request specifically sought relaxation for these excise-licensed food and beverage establishments on the aforementioned festive dates. The extension has been sought in operating hours till 5 am for bars in hotels and restaurants on December 24, 25 and 31.

Industry Assures Compliance With Safety Norms

In its representation, HRAWI highlighted that extension of timings during Christmas and New Year celebrations has been a long-standing and customary practice, enabling hotels and restaurants to responsibly cater to public celebrations.

Industry Assures Compliance With Safety Norms

Jimmy Shaw, president of HRAWI, said, “The year-end festive period is among the most significant for the hospitality and tourism industry. Extending operating hours recalls a well-established precedent and allows establishments to plan responsibly and manage crowds effectively. We assure the government that our members will strictly comply with all safety, security and regulatory requirements.”

Also Watch:

Hospitality Sector Seeks Early Clarity

“We are optimistic of a positive response, since early clarity would enable establishments across Maharashtra to make necessary arrangements. A limited-time extension for excise-licensed hotels and restaurants on select festive nights will bring parity, reduce operational uncertainty and ensure that celebrations are conducted in a regulated and orderly manner,” said Pradeep Shetty, a spokesperson of HRAWI.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/