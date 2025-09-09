Kalyan Police Bust Interstate Chain-Snatching Gang, Arrest Three With Arms And Stolen Bike |

The Kalyan Police have busted an interstate chain-snatching gang, solved ten cases including motorcycle thefts, and arrested three individuals in Kalyan. The accused have been identified as Abhay Sunil Gupta (21), Abhishek Johari (32), and Arpit Shukla (27), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Chain-Snatching Incident in Dombivli

Police said that on September 3, around 4:30 PM, a woman was walking on Ninety Feet Road in Thakurli, Dombivli, when two men on a bike allegedly snatched her gold chain and fled. The victim lodged an FIR at the Dombivli Police Station, after which the investigation began.

Investigation Through CCTV and Informers

Two teams were formed under the instructions of DCP Atul Zende and ACP Suhad Hemade. One team examined around 106 CCTV clips from the locality, while the other gathered intelligence from local informers and technical sources. During the probe, a motorcycle and its registration details were traced.

Stolen Motorcycle Used in Crime

On verification, police learned that the motorcycle had been stolen on August 22 from Narayan Peth in Pune, and an FIR was registered at the Vishram Baug Police Station. Investigators concluded that the accused had used the stolen bike to commit crimes in Dombivli.

Police Trap and Arrests

Acting on a tip-off that the suspects were expected to visit Dombivli, police laid a trap and intercepted them. A country-made revolver was found in the possession of Abhay Gupta, while four live cartridges were seized from Abhishek Johari. Gold ornaments and other ammunition were also recovered. A fresh FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against them.

Confession and Wider Links

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing the motorcycle in Pune. It was also learned that collectively they were involved in ten cases registered across Thane Police, Pune Police Commissionerate, and Hargaon Police Station in Uttar Pradesh.

One Accused Booked in Murder Case

Further investigation revealed that a murder case had earlier been lodged against Arpit Shukla in Uttar Pradesh, and he had been released on bail. Police said further investigation is underway.