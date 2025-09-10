‘Support India’s Right To Protect Itself’: Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba

Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

"There is great mutual appreciation between Modi, Trump, and Netanyahu. I am sure if there is goodwill, you can solve a difficult problem. Israel, like India, is negotiating (with the United States) over tariffs. I am sure we will reach a solution. We have much in common," said Bezalel Smotrich, finance minister of Israel, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Push for Stronger Economic Ties

Smotrich made the comment in response to questions from the media about the stalemate between India and the United States over the high tariff imposed on Indian products by the latter and the role Israel could play in finding a middle ground. The Israel finance minister who signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement with his Indian counterpart, Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi on Monday, was visiting Nariman House, Colaba, to pay his respects to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

Smotrich , who is on a mission to strengthen economic and financial ties between India and Israel, said that both Israel and India face hypocrisy in the international community, with countries judging their actions. "We are friends and we have common enemies. We have a common battle with radical Islamic terrorism that is a threat to the whole world. We are joining hands in protecting our citizens. We support India's right to protect itself. We are also joining hands to bring progress and technology to the whole world," said Smotrich who is the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party and a member of his country's defence cabinet.

Remarks on Gaza War

Smotrich, a licensed attorney who completed studies in public and international law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said that his country is fighting a lengthy war in Gaza and is emerging victorious. "We will take back all our hostages," he said.

Israeli Finance Minister Visits 26/11 Site At Nariman House In Colaba | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

The Israeli minister took a tour of Nariman House, the site of an intense fight between the Pakistani origin terrorists and Indian commandos. He paid his respects at a plaque on the building's terrace that honours the 166 victims of the 2008 terror attack on Mumbai. He also visited the eternal fire on the lower floor dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Gavi Holtzberg, who headed the Jewish religious and cultural centre in the building run by the Chabad-Lubavitch sect, and his wife, Rivka, who died in the attack. Israel's consul general for midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, took him around the centre. Smotrich visited the rooms that have been preserved in the state they were in after the terror attack.

Battle of Light Over Darkness

"The terrorists wake up in the morning and kill us just because we are Jews and Hindus. We will not allow it. This is a battle of light against darkness and of good over evil," Smotrich said.