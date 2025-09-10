Maharashtra Cabinet Approves 4 Hectares In Panvel For SIB Residential Quarters |

The Maharashtra State Cabinet has approved the allocation of 4 hectares of government grazing land in Mauje Asudgaon, Panvel, Raigad district, to the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Government of India, Mumbai Division. The decision will facilitate the construction of modern residential quarters for SIB officers and employees, strengthening national security infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Legal Framework for Allotment

According to the Revenue Ministry, the allotment was made in line with Sections 22A and 40 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, along with Rules 5, 6, and 50 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Distribution of Government Land) Rules, 1971. It also complies with the Government Notification dated March 15, 2018, the Government Circular dated December 14, 1998, and Section 51(1)(c) of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958.

Terms and Conditions of Allotment

The land has been allotted to the Deputy Director, Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, as Occupant Class-2 with lien and possession, subject to specific terms and conditions prescribed by the state. The allotment is based on an assessment amount equivalent to 50% of the value calculated at the non-cultivated rate, as per the current rapid census.

Revenue Minister’s Statement

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the move reflects the state government’s commitment to supporting national security agencies while ensuring compliance with state land regulations. “This step will provide secure housing facilities for officers and employees of the SIB who dedicate their service to the nation. The Revenue Ministry will continue to facilitate strategic infrastructure projects that strengthen our national agencies and ensure the welfare of their personnel,” he said.

