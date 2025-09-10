Navy Nagar Security Breach: Bogus Navy QRT Jawaan Steals Loaded INSAS Rifle; One Detained, Soldier Missing | Representative Image

In a major security breach at Navy Nagar, Mumbai, a loaded INSAS rifle was stolen, with CCTV footage capturing the incident. The accused, disguised as a Navy Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel, was seen stealing the rifle from the AP Tower radar area and tossing it across the compound wall to an accomplice waiting outside.

One Navy soldier has been reported missing from Navy Nagar since September 7, adding to the gravity of the situation. The stolen rifle contained 40 live rounds and three magazines, raising serious security concerns.

Investigations Underway

The Mumbai Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have launched parallel investigations. An FIR has been registered at Cuffe Parade Police Station against unidentified persons.

According to the probe, the impostor—dressed as QRT personnel—approached an on-duty Agniveer soldier, claiming a “high alert” had been declared. He then relieved the soldier of his duty and took possession of the loaded rifle. The weapon was placed in a white sack and handed over near Geeta Nagar radar tower to an accomplice dressed in half-pants.

Escape and Internal Inquiry

The thieves reportedly escaped by hiring a taxi near Adarsh Tower. Meanwhile, Navy authorities have begun an internal inquiry, as the theft of a loaded weapon from a high-security naval zone has triggered a major security scare.

