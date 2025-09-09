Mumbai Reports Four New Covid-19 Cases, City Total Hits 1,116; Maharashtra’s Count at 2,773 | FPJ

Mumbai: The city reported four new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Maharashtra Public Health Department. With these fresh infections, Mumbai’s total count since January 2025 has reached 1,116.

Statewide, Maharashtra has recorded 2,773 Covid-19 cases so far this year. Health authorities have noted that all patients reported to date have experienced only mild symptoms, as reported by Midday.

The bulletin also confirmed that since January 2025, there have been 46 deaths in the state. Among these, 42 individuals had underlying health conditions, while one death was associated with another disease. According to the report, "A 47-year-old woman, who had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, had earlier died," the bulletin stated.

In Mumbai, September has so far seen five new cases, while 17 cases were reported in August. The highest monthly count this year was in June, when the city recorded 551 infections. So far in 2025, Maharashtra has conducted 49,316 COVID-19 tests. Out of the total positive cases, 2,719 patients have recovered, bringing the state’s recovery rate to 98.04 per cent.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) is actively monitoring cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) across Maharashtra. In line with the latest state-level directives, authorities have mandated that regular ILI and SARI surveillance be continued in all districts.

Additionally, COVID-19 testing must be carried out for 5 per cent of ILI patients and for all SARI patients. To track potential emerging variants, all positive COVID-19 samples are to be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing. Public hospitals and medical colleges have also been instructed to ensure that their COVID-19 testing and treatment facilities remain fully operational and up to date.

The health department emphasised that Covid-19 continues to be a viral illness and that surveillance for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) is ongoing. “Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is advised not to panic,” the bulletin reassured.

