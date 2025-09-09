Mumbai Businessman Duped Of ₹1.38 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ App

Cyber Fraud Case | Pinterest

In a shocking cyber fraud incident, a 39-year-old soft drink businessman from Ghodapdeo, identified as Dinesh Shantilal Jain, lost Rs1.38 lakh after downloading a fake 'RTO Challan' APK file shared on a WhatsApp group named Lalbaugcha Raja Execution. The Byculla police have registered a case and initiated a probe against unidentified cyber fraudsters.

According to the FIR, on September 3, Jain received an APK file via the WhatsApp group. Believing it to be genuine, he downloaded and installed the app on his phone. He then entered sensitive banking details including his debit card number, account number, and PIN. A notification indicated that the process was 'successful'.

Soon after, Jain received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an RTO officer. He claimed that Jain had a pending challan and was required to pay Rs10 via the app. Trusting the caller, Jain attempted the transaction. Though the Rs10 payment didn’t go through, shortly afterwards, Rs5,000 was debited from his Union Bank account.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur

When Jain called the number back, the caller assured him that the money would be refunded within 24 hours. However, later the same day, another Rs34,998 was deducted from his account. The following day, another unknown caller promised a refund within 72 hours. On the morning of September 7, two more transactions totaling Rs99,000 were made from Jain’s account.

Realizing he had been duped, Jain immediately contacted the Cybercrime helpline 1930 and subsequently filed a complaint at the Byculla police station, reporting a total loss of Rs1,38,998. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/