 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Viral Ajit Pawar Video From Solapur
The controversy erupted after Solapur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna, along with her team, reached Kurdu village following complaints of illegal excavation. At the site, NCP worker Baba Jagtap reportedly called Ajit Pawar, after which a video surfaced showing Pawar warning the officer over the phone.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a detailed report has been sought from the Solapur District Collector regarding the viral video of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar allegedly pressuring IPS officer Anjana Krishna to stop action against illegal excavation in Madha taluka’s Kurdu village.

The controversy erupted after Solapur’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anjana Krishna, along with her team, reached Kurdu village following complaints of illegal excavation. At the site, NCP worker Baba Jagtap reportedly called Ajit Pawar, after which a video surfaced showing Pawar warning the officer over the phone. The video has since triggered widespread criticism and demands for action against Pawar.

Speaking on the matter, CM Fadnavis said, “Whatever legal procedures were necessary have been followed. I have not yet received the full details, but a report has been sought from the District Collector. Ajit Pawar has also provided his clarification. Many times, the actual situation on the ground differs from what is written in representations. While we direct action based on those representations, officers often point out that the facts presented are not correct, and work is done on the basis of actual conditions.”

He further added that once the District Collector’s report is received, further decisions on action will be taken.

