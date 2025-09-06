VIDEOS: Ajit Pawar Performs Pooja At Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Ahead Of Visarjan | Video Screengrab

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his wife Sunetra Pawar, performed a pooja at Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Saturday.

Pawar stated that ten days passed "so quickly" and no one even realised, as people were deeply engrossed in devotion. He further said that he prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the citizens to follow police instructions and cooperate fully during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Pawar said, "Ten days passed so quickly, no one even realised, as everyone was deeply engrossed in devotion. Prayers and rituals were performed. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for peace and happiness for all."

"During the immersion, all citizens should follow the police's instructions, cooperate fully, and perform the visarjan on time. May Ganeshotsav conclude smoothly, with proper discipline and order maintained," he added.

The Deputy CM further said that the state government is making efforts to provide assistance to the farmers who are facing difficulties due to heavy rains.

He said, "At present, due to heavy rains, farmers are facing difficulties. The government is making efforts, and those who have suffered losses will be assisted."

Ganeshotsav is set to conclude today with the immersion of the Lord Ganesha idols, accompanied by vibrant celebrations.