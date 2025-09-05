 Ganesh Visarjan Eve In Pune Marred By Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Nana Peth; Preliminary Probe Links Case To Vanraj Andekar's Killing
Ganesh Visarjan Eve In Pune Marred By Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Nana Peth; Preliminary Probe Links Case To Vanraj Andekar's Killing

Vanraj Andekar was murdered in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year. His father, Bandu Andekar, had a criminal background

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
Ganesh Visarjan Eve In Pune Marred By Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Nana Peth; Preliminary Probe Links Case To Vanraj Andekar's Killing

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, a gang war erupted in Pune's Nana Peth on Friday evening, in which one person died. Preliminary reports suggest that this death might be connected to the former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar murder case, which happened last year. The murder incident occurred in the basement parking of the deceased's home.

The deceased has been identified as Ayush Ganesh Komkar (20). Ayush was the son of Ganesh Komkar, one of the accused in Andekar's murder. According to police, Komkar was killed after four bullets hit him, severely injuring him. He succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment.

According to sources, the Andekar gang had been planning 'revenge' since their leader was killed. Pune Police had earlier taken preventive action regarding the increasing gang war, arresting members of Andekar's gang.

DCP (Crime) Nikhil Pingle told the media, "The incident happened around 7.45 pm. Komkar was returning from tuition when two unidentified individuals opened fire on him. The deceased's father, Ganesh Komkar, is accused of Vanraj Andekar's murder. The accused in this case is Vanraj Andekar's nephew, according to preliminary reports. Six crime branch teams have been formed to search for the accused. A case of murder is being registered at the moment. I cannot give all details now, but as time goes on, I will provide more information."

Vanraj Andekar was murdered in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year. His father, Bandu Andekar, had a criminal background.

The police had arrested Vanraj's sister Sanjivani Komkar, her family members Jayraj Komkar and Ganesh Komkar, along with 17 others. Old rivalries and property-related disputes were suspected to be the reasons for the murder.

Two days ago, police registered a case against eight persons, including members of the Andekar gang, and arrested two people allegedly linked to the Tipu Pathan gang on suspicion of supplying firearms to the Andekar gang.

