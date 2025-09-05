Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Warns Citizens About Fake Facebook Account Impersonating Him | Facebook

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram on Friday alerted citizens about a fake Facebook account created in his name.

In a message to the public, he said, "Dear friends, I was told that someone has opened a fake account in my name and is sending messages to people on social media."

"Please be careful. I never send any message which is unethical, and I never ask for any favour. If you get any such message, please be alert and get it verified," he added.

Netizens commented that they had received a friend request from the fake profile.

"I have also received a friend request from your fake account. He has used your photos, sir," a user wrote.

"I didn't respond to this fake account," another user said.

Last year, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also issued a similar warning when someone was using his name and picture to ask for money.

Cautioning the public, Kumar wrote on his WhatsApp status, "Someone is using my DP and asking for money in my name. Please ignore such requests and do not fall prey to such demands."