Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why | Anand Chaini

The Pune Police has issued an order prohibiting the filming and circulation of images and videos of immersed Ganpati idols until September 15, in order to prevent hurt to religious sentiments and maintain public peace, an official said.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said.

"The filming and sharing of visuals of Ganpati idols immersed in natural water bodies or artificial tanks could hurt religious sentiments and disturb public peace. Violators will be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the order said.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police has issued detailed guidelines for this year's Ganpati Visarjan, which will take place tomorrow. They plan to commence the immersion procession two hours earlier than in previous years. They have also issued guidelines for dhol-tasha troupes and music systems, which accompany the mandals during the procession.

Guidelines for Manache Ganpatis

As per the guidelines issued by the Pune Police Commissioner’s Office, the immersion procession of the first Manacha Ganpati – Kasba Ganpati – will begin from the Tilak Putla in Mandai at 9:30 am. It will reach Belbaug Chowk at 10:15 am, and from there join the main procession route proceeding via Laxmi Road.

The second Manacha Ganpati – Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati – will join the main procession behind the Kasba Ganpati from Belbaug Chowk, and from there proceed via Laxmi Road at 10:30 am.

The third Manacha Ganpati – Guruji Talim Ganpati – will halt at Belbaug Chowk for 10 minutes of gulal and a 15-minute aarti. After this, it will join the main procession at 11 am.

The fourth and fifth Manache Ganpatis – Tulshibaug Ganpati and Kesariwada Ganpati – along with all Manache Ganpatis will proceed via Laxmi Road from Belbaug Chowk by 12 noon.

Traditionally, the processions begin between 11 and 11:30 am.

Each dhol-tasha troupe to have only 60 members

The police have said that no distance will be kept between the processions of any two mandals. Besides, no mandal will be allowed to break the pre-decided sequence.

The police added that each mandal can include a maximum of two dhol-tasha troupes in their procession, with each troupe only allowed to have 60 members.

Moreover, the police further said that each Ganesh mandal will be allowed to have only either a dhol-tasha troupe or a sound system, not both.