Ganeshotsav 2025: Traffic Diversions & Temporary PMPML Bus Stops Announced For Anant Chaturdashi In Pune

Pune: On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan) on Saturday (September 6), several major roads in Pune will remain closed for traffic, including Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Laxmi Road, Tilak Road, and Karve Road. In view of this, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has announced that bus services will be operated from temporary bus stops to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

As immersion processions will lead to the closure of Swargate Chowk and Deccan Gymkhana Chowk, the following temporary bus stop arrangements have been made:

- Buses from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Bus Station (Swargate) will now start from Lakshmi Narayan Chowk.

- Services from Natraj Bus Stand will run from the Parvati Paitha (Swami Samarth Math) stop.

- Passengers boarding outside Swargate Station can use the Vega Centre stop near Swargate Depot.

- Buses from Deccan Gymkhana Station will operate from SNDT College Gate, Kothrud Depot, and Malwadi.

PMPML has urged citizens to take note of these changes and plan their journeys in advance. “We aim to make sure devotees and commuters do not face hardship on the day of the immersion procession,” an official said.