Beed Tops Maharashtra With 50,000 Homes Completed Under ‘Diwali In A New Home’ Initiative, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar

Beed: Under the initiative 'Diwali in a New Home', Beed district has achieved a record-breaking performance in the state. More than 50,000 houses in Beed district have been completed in a record time under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as well as the state-sponsored housing scheme, thus fulfilling the dream of Beed residents to live in their own rightful homes, officials announced on Tuesday.

A fund of ₹990 crore was distributed by the government for this work. With this achievement, the Beed district has secured the first rank in the entire state, setting a new record. Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Beed, Ajit Pawar, has congratulated the public representatives, the Chief Executive Officer of Beed Zilla Parishad, all officers and employees of the system, along with the beneficiaries, for this historic achievement.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar further said that the inspiration behind this initiative is to ensure that every family in rural areas gets a rightful home. "The fact that thousands of families in the Beed district celebrated this Diwali in their new homes is the true success story of this scheme. The dedication, planning, and consistent follow-up shown by the administrative officers and employees are the secret to the success of this scheme. This endeavour is a victory for meticulous planning, daily monitoring, and teamwork.

The 'PMAY (Soft) App' developed by the District Administration for this initiative has played a major role. Through this app, every officer was given the responsibility for a specific area. They maintained continuous contact with the beneficiaries and encouraged them to continue construction. This target was achieved in just four months due to the three-pronged strategy of micro-planning, daily follow-up, and timely fund distribution. Under the leadership of the Beed District Collector, timely provision of sand for construction, inter-departmental coordination, and necessary facilities for the construction process were ensured," said Pawar.

Rural housing is a priority subject for the government, and momentum was specifically given to these state- and central-sponsored schemes in Beed district. Planning for this initiative, linked to the goal of sustainable development, was carried out with the aim that "every beneficiary should get their rightful home before Diwali." Considering the Beed district's background of migration, especially of sugarcane cutters, the work was accelerated so that families could get their homes before the sugarcaneharvesting season. As a result, thousands of families enjoyed the happiness of a new home this Diwali, said Pawar.

Pawar added, "By sanctioning an increased target for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given new strength to the dream of home ownership for common families in the state. On behalf of the Maharashtra State Government, I sincerely thank him for this decision. He further said that the next goal is for every family in the Beed district to have a roof over their heads. For this, the scheme will be implemented even more quickly and effectively. The government is committed to ensuring that no eligible family in Beed district is left without a rightful home. Beed district has achieved this success with the cooperation of every citizen and every officer and employee of the administration."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured that the government remains committed to the overall development of Beed in the future as well. He also sincerely congratulated all the officers, employees, public representatives, Beed Zilla Parishad, and beneficiaries who played a valuable role in this success and extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to all.

