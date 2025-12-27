Pune Civic Polls: Kharadi Residents Flag Water Crisis, Bad Roads & Poor Infrastructure | Canva AI

With civic issues remaining unresolved for years, residents of Pune's Kharadi have raised serious concerns over water scarcity, faulty drainage, poor road infrastructure and the lack of green spaces in the area.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, residents alleged continued apathy by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), stating that despite Kharadi being projected as a prominent IT hub, basic amenities remain a distant dream.

'Residents depend on water tankers'

Ritesh Singh, a resident of Kharadi, said water is a major problem in the area. "The residents depend on water tankers, leading to severe issues related to the quality of water we are getting. The deteriorated water leads to suffering and compromises health. The second issue is the drainage system, which has been unsolved by the PMC for a long time. The third major issue is roads and footpaths. Because of the worst drainage system, the roads are always flooded. The other issue is the availability of parks in the areas. There are no green parks for the children where they can play," he said.

'Builders are not providing green zones'

Yogita Ambade, another resident, said that solid waste management is also a major problem. "Dumping the garbage at any place is not a solution. The administration is talking about the IT park, but the environment is not according to it. Road connectivity between the housing societies is also pending. The storm line is not properly fitted, leading to major challenges in the area. Another major concern Kharadi is facing is that it has become a concrete jungle. The builders are not providing green zones. Accordingly, we have been fighting with these issues for the last many years."

'Tanker mafia is all over the area'

Praveen Darekar, another resident, said, "I have been living in Kharadi since 2015, but the major civic issues are the same. Tanker mafia is all over the area. The PMC has deployed private vehicles to pick up the waste from the societies. There are only eight vehicles to pick up garbage for such a huge area. There is no oxygen park, community hall or walking track in the area. All these things are only distant dreams for residents. The swimming pool in the locality has been closed for the last five years, but private swimming pools are being operated openly. The basic amenities that should be available are not there."

Prabha Kharpe, President of Kharadi Residents Welfare, who is also in the race for the PMC polls, highlighted, "We have been fighting for the last many years for the basic facilities, but the situation is still the same. Keeping the issues in mind and to provide justice to the taxpayers of Kharadi, we have been fighting and have decided to fight in the PMC elections."