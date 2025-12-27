 'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Deadline
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Deadline

'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Deadline

According to assurances given by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line will become operational by March 2026

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Deadline | X/@OfficialPMRDA

An X (formerly Twitter) user has challenged the authorities of Puneri Metro (Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar) that if the line becomes operational by its deadline (March 2026), he would walk shirtless on the Pune University Road.

"I will walk shirtless on the University Road if this line becomes operational by March. And by that, I mean the entire 23 km line," the user wrote on X. "Not one metro station is ready from Shivajinagar to Balewadi. Tonnes and tonnes of unattended debris lie on the road, no arrangement for parking, no footover bridges," he added.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs Absconding Attempt-To-Murder Accused Hiding In Junnar...
article-image

Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro

According to assurances given by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line will become operational by March 2026. The 23.3 km elevated line, which is approximately 90% complete, is on track to meet this deadline, he added.

FPJ Shorts
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS
Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI

Earlier, the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) wrote a letter to Mhase and demanded a phased opening of the metro line. It claimed that Baner houses nearly 2 lakh employees working in Hinjawadi, and due to this very large IT population travelling daily to offices, traffic congestion problems are huge. The Hinjawadi Phase 3 to Baner stretch should be started as soon as possible, the letter read.

Read Also
Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...
article-image

Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line has 23 stations

Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro...

'Will Walk Shirtless If…': X User Challenges Authorities Over Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap Says BJP Will Win 125 Out Of 128 PCMC Seats; NCP Leader...

No Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Alliance In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Here’s All You Need To Know

No Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Alliance In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Here’s All You Need To Know

Pune MCOCA Court Allows Bandu Andekar, Family Members In Judicial Custody To File PMC Nomination...

Pune MCOCA Court Allows Bandu Andekar, Family Members In Judicial Custody To File PMC Nomination...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs Absconding Attempt-To-Murder Accused Hiding In Junnar...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch Nabs Absconding Attempt-To-Murder Accused Hiding In Junnar...