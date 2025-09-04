Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Launch Massive Crackdown! Four Gangs Booked Under MCOCA, 36 Notorious Criminals Externed

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In an effort to curb the increasing criminal activities in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), heavy action has been taken against known gangs and notorious criminals. Four gangs operating within the PCPC limits have been slapped with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) of 1999. Across the three zones of Pimpri-Chinchwad police, a total of 36 criminals have been externed from the Pune District.

MCOCA Slapped On Nimbalkar, Bishnoi, Awhad and Nanawat Gangs

A total of 25 notorious criminals belonging to the Abhishek Nimbalkar, Suresh Dhaka (Bishnoi), Avinash Awhad and Arman Nanawat gangs have been charged under MCOCA. The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Crime) Dr. Shivaji Pawar. The names of the gang members are as follows:

1. Kalewadi Police Station: Gang Leader Abhishek Shamrao Nimbalkar (age 21), Anuj Ninaji Gole (age 21), Harsh Vinod Mahadik (age 20), Sujal Shivaji Kore (age 19), Ayush Sunil Khaire (age 20), Sagar Ramesh Shinde (age 25), Akash aka Gotya Mahadev Pawar (age 30), Shekhar aka Babya Jambhore (age 22). All of these are residents of the Kalewadi area, and this gang has seven serious criminal cases registered against them.

2. Nigdi Police Station: Gang Leader Suresh Laduram Dhaka aka Bishnoi (age 29), Mahipal Ramlal Bishnoi (age 19), Subhas Mohanlal Bishnoi (age 30). All of them currently live in different parts of Pune District; however, they are natives of Rajasthan and Haryana. A total of nine serious offences are registered against them. Police have, however, said that this gang is not related to the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

3. Chikhali Police Station: Gang Leader Arman Pralhad Nanawat (age 26, resident of Wadu Khurd, Haveli Taluka) and Sonu Firoz Guddawat (age 20, resident of Sanaswadi, Shirur Taluka). Both have nine serious offences registered against them.

4. Nigdi Police Station: Gang Leader Avinash Bhau Awhad (age 26), Shantanu Sunil Mhasudge (age 24), Sahil Gulab Shaikh (age 21), Yuvraj aka Bichya Santosh Adagale (age 21), Somnath Subhash Tupe (age 18), Nikhil aka Madhya Vicky Chavan (age 19), Chirag Darpan Chandaliya (age 17), Shahnawaj aka Shanya Shaikh, Aditya Chavan, Saurabh Aragade, Pratik Rasal, and a minor. All are residents of Nigdi, Ravet, and Dehu Road areas, with a total of 11 serious cases registered against them.

Externment Action

Zone 1 – The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole. Amar Nanasaheb Chavan (age 28), Suraj Namdev Sutar (age 30), Sarfaraz aka Chota Ravan Taj Shaikh (age 25), Khandeshwar Shivaji Tambe, Atharva aka Sonya Deepak Pardeshi (age 22), Gaurav aka Nanya Gautam Waghmare (age 22), Tejas aka Bhaiyya Nitin Waydande (age 23), Rasika Govind Jagtap (age 27), Prashant Vijay Tamchikar (age 29), and Rekha Popat Singh Tamchikar (age 29) have been externed for a range of three months to two years.

Zone 2 – The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad. Sohan Raju Chandeliya (age 24), Tushar Pandit Gaikwad (age 34), Sumit Sharad Hiwale (age 30), Nilesh Jitendra Phadtare (age 25), Vikas aka Akshay Anil Vetal (age 26), Vaibhav Baban Gaikwad (age 23), Prajwal aka Vinu Sudam Dhumal (age 21), Akash Armurgam Pille (age 23), Aniket aka Monya Anil Shinde (age 23), and Aditya Bhimrao Jadhav (age 22) have been externed. The timeline for all of them is six months to two years.

Zone 3 – The action was taken under the guidance of DCP (Zone 3) Bapu Bangar. Santosh Suresh Khobragade (age 28), Gajan Premrao Faasge (age 28), Ganesh Nagesh Londhe (age 23), Ganesh aka Deepak Laxman Gade (age 35), Mukta aka Sangita Maruti Dhotare (age 36), Nagnath Appa Vitkar (age 32), Navnath Sukhdev Shinde (age 35), Hanmant Machhindra Kale (age 42), Chandrakant aka Danny Arjun Mohite (age 45), Tirupati Shivaji Jadhav (age 32), Samarth Shivaji Barahate (age 23), Prakash Ratan Nat (age 28), Rakesh Vijay Solanki (age 20), Danny aka Prithviraj Bajrang Namdas (age 21), Shubham Nandu Avtare (age 26), Suraj Narayan Kamble (age 23), Keshav Uddhav Daud (age 19), Pritam aka Subham Rahul Rathod (age 23), Gauri Ramdas Nat (age 36), Papdya aka Ajay Shamrao Sonawane (age 26), and Dayashankar Fulchand Dwiwedi (age 45) have been externed. All of them have been externed for six months to two years.

The instructions for these actions were given by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad.