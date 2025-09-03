Maharashtra Government Approves Two New Metro Stations & Four-Lane Expansion Of Pune-Lonavala Railway Line, Announces Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that the Maharashtra State Cabinet Meeting has approved funding for two new metro stations in Pune and the approval of financial contribution to the third and fourth tracks of the Pune-Lonavala Railway line.

Ajit Pawar took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced this.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar said, "The state cabinet meeting has approved a proposal to construct two new stations on the extended Swargate to Katraj corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project Phase-2. These two new metro stations will be built at Balajinagar and Bibwewadi, and the additional expenditure for this has been approved in principle. This decision will make metro travel more accessible for residents in the southern part of Pune city and will greatly help reduce traffic congestion. Similarly, the expansion of Pune Metro Phase-2 will become more efficient, and Pune residents will greatly benefit from a modern, fast, and eco-friendly public transportation system."

He further said, "Pune-Mumbai travel will now be even more convenient. The state cabinet meeting has approved the state government's financial contribution to the important project of the third and fourth suburban railway lines between Pune and Lonavala. This decision will ease the increasing pressure on Pune-Lonavala railway commuters and significantly increase the capacity of suburban rail services. It will also greatly contribute to making transportation between the two metropolitan cities of Pune and Mumbai more accessible and faster."

Swargate-Katraj Metro Line

Earlier, only three stations, Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj, were announced for this line, but after residents' demands and local politicians' intervention, Balajinagar and Bibwewadi stations have been approved too. Once this line is completed, it will be an extension of the existing Purple Line of Pune Metro. This means Katraj will be directly connected to Nigdi through a metro route.

Metro Project Details:

- Project Cost: ₹3,654 crore

- Cost Sharing: Central and State governments, along with some private partners

- Route: Swargate to Katraj (5.46 km, fully underground)

- Stations on Route: Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Padmavati, Balajinagar, Katraj

- Operations: Expected to be completed by late 2029/early 2030

About the Pune-Lonavala Railway Track

The Pune-Lonavala Railway project, estimated at ₹5,100 crore, will be executed by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and is expected to be completed within five years. The new lines will ease congestion, reduce delays, and significantly enhance suburban railway capacity on the busy 60.59 km route, which currently handles 44 local trips daily alongside heavy long-distance train traffic. This development is expected to improve connectivity between Pune and Mumbai, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.

Project Details:

- Project Cost: ₹5,100 crore (including land acquisition)

- Cost Sharing:

50% each by the Central and State governments

State’s Share: ₹2,550 crore

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC): ₹510 crore

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC): ₹510 crore

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA): ₹765 crore

Maharashtra State Government: ₹765 crore (includes balance ₹76 crore)

- Route: Pune–Lonavala (60.59 km)

- Stations on Route (17 total): Pune, Shivajinagar, Khadki, Dapodi, Kasarwadi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Akurdi, Dehuroad, Begdewadi, Ghorawadi, Talegaon, Vadgaon, Kanhe, Kamshet, Malavli, Lonavala

- Current Operations: 44 local services daily, travel time 1 hr 20–25 min