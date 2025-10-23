Maharashtra's Draft Co-operative Housing Society Rules To Be Cleared After Diwali, Says Minister Babasaheb Patil

Maharashtra's Draft Co-operative Society Rules To Be Cleared After Diwali, Says Minister Babasaheb Patil |

“Post-Diwali, the much-awaited draft rules under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act will be cleared, which would help to implement reforms stuck for over six months,” said Maharashtra State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil.

The draft rules, which were published in April, are important for imposing the 2019 amendments to the Act. With its absence, over 1.25 lakh cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra are operating under the outdated provisions. Reforms, like rules for maintenance charges and hybrid general body meetings, are awaited.

“Following the consultation with stakeholders, the revised draft has been filed by the co-operation commissioner. Rules are pending for too long. Post-Diwali, the rules will be sent to the law and judiciary department and will soon be implemented. This process may be completed by November,” explained Patil.

“After publishing the rules, the state government will work on finalising Model Bye-laws 2025 for cooperative housing societies that are expected to be implemented by December. These proposed reforms would help resolve disputes and bring clarity to the functioning of housing societies in Maharashtra, Patil added.

In April, the state government invited public suggestions on draft rules, after which a committee was set up to review the bye-laws and held three rounds of meetings. Deepak Taware, State Cooperation Commissioner, assured that a revised proposal has been resubmitted to the state government.

“We have included the recommendations from the stakeholders. The final draft is being resubmitted to the law and judiciary department after which it is expected to be published," he told TOI.

Key changes include revised provisions for handling of common amenities, surplus fund investments, maintenance charges, recognition of online general body meetings, and mandatory education funds.

The draft also introduces modifications to borrowing limits for redevelopment, caps interest on late payments, and outlines clearer procedures for provisional membership of nominees in the event of a member's death.