 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 18 Sheep Dead In Mahalunge MIDC After Drinking Polluted Water Released By Industrial Companies
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: 18 Sheep Dead In Mahalunge MIDC After Drinking Polluted Water Released By Industrial Companies | Representational Image I ANI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking incident has come to light in the Mahalunge MIDC area, where 18 sheep died after drinking polluted water on Monday evening. In this regard, approximately four companies are blamed, but exactly which company released this polluted toxic water is yet to be determined.

Balu Damu Kokare (age 40, resident of Mahalunge) has complained to the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Kokare breeds sheep for a living and earns income through that. A case has been registered against companies located behind the Hotel Courtyard by Marriott in HP Chowk.

According to police reports, wastewater without any treatment or purification was released in the open area and through nullahs in the HP Chowk area of Mahalunge MIDC. Sheep belonging to Kokare went there and drank it. Eighteen of them died within hours after drinking the water. Kokare himself verified that the water was polluted and complained to the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Anis Mulla is investigating the matter further.

Senior Police Inspector Digambar Suryawanshi, in charge of the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "There are around 4 to 5 companies in the area through which the toxic water was released, and the sheep drank it. We have verified that the toxic water was indeed released, and that’s the reason for the death of the sheep. However, which company in particular released it, we are yet to determine. We are going to write to MPCB to determine which company is the accused."

Police reports further said that the complainant alleges all the sheep were worth Rs 2.50 lakh, and that’s his loss. The unknown company has been booked under BNS sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal), 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health), and relevant sections of the Environment (Protection) Act of 1986 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974.

