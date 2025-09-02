Pune: Another Case Registered Against Flynaut Saas Company At Hinjawadi Police Station For Duping Fresher By Promising Jobs | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The directors of Flynaut Saas Private Limited Company have been booked in another case at Hinjawadi Police Station. Just like the last case, this case also involves a fresher duped of Rs 2 lakh on the promise of placement and a project.

The second case was registered based on a complaint from Rahul Jagannath Shinde (24, resident of Jalna district). The case has been filed against Flynaut Saas Private Limited Company directors Upesh Ranjit Patil (37, resident of Ravet), Rohan Ambulkar (resident of Nagpur), and Punam Upesh Patil.

According to the police, the accused took between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh from Shinde and his friends in exchange for job placements. After collecting the money, the company provided them with online training and assigned them work. However, they were eventually terminated without being assigned any projects, with the accused providing various excuses. In this manner, the accused defrauded IT freshers of a total of ₹27.03 lakh. A total of 10 people have been duped in this case.

The first case was filed on August 23 based on a complaint by Mayur Mukund Wagh (24, of Kalewadi Phata). Upesh Ranjit Patil was arrested by the police. The accused had taken ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh from Mayur Wagh and other young people under the guise of "training fees." However, after taking the money, they were not given any work. The Hinjawadi police are investigating the case, which involves more than 400 IT freshers who were defrauded.Hinjawadi Police stated that a total of 160 complaints have been registered against Upesh Patil and his accomplices.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, "Upesh Patil was arrested before. We have his police custody till 4th September. The rest of the accused are absconding, and the search for them is ongoing. In the first case, we received 150 complaints, and in this one, we have received 10 cases so far."