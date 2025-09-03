Third Leopard Captured In Nashik’s Vadner Dumala Following Child Attack |

A third leopard has been captured in a cage installed near the municipal water purification project in Vadner Dumala. The forest department has installed as many as 15 cages in an area of two to three kilometres in this area, and this leopard got trapped in one of them.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a leopard dragged three-and-a-half-year-old Ayush Bhagat from Vadner Dumala. The boy died in the incident. It created fear among villagers. Angry villagers and local people's representatives had taken out a march to the forest department office and demanded immediate action.

The forest department had installed 15 cages with sophisticated equipment in this area to search for leopards. Two leopards were caught eight days ago. However, villagers and former corporator Keshav Porje and Jagdish Pawar had expressed the danger that many leopards were still roaming in the area.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, when the leopard was found trapped in a cage, the villagers immediately contacted the forest department. The rescued leopard was safely shifted to Mhasrul.