Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Pune: Akash Deepak Motwani (30), a resident of Wanowrie, has been arrested by Bund Garden police for allegedly defrauding his cousin by transferring ₹31,000 from the cousin’s PPF and savings accounts to his own account using forged documents. The court has remanded him to two days of police custody.

The complaint was lodged after the complainant, a marketing professional, discovered unauthorized withdrawals from his accounts. On May 14, 2025, ₹29,000 was fraudulently transferred from his PPF account near Punjab National Bank, Camp, Imambara, and on May 19, 2025, an additional ₹2,000 was transferred from his savings account without his permission.

The complainant approached the police and filed an FIR, formally registered under the N.C.R.B. Integrated Investigation Form (IIF-I).

During the investigation, the branch manager confirmed that Akash had submitted an application in the complainant’s name with forged signatures and a combo transfer voucher to divert the funds to his own account.

The case is under further investigation by Bund Garden police to determine the full extent of the financial fraud.