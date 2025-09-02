 Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

The complaint was lodged after the complainant, a marketing professional, discovered unauthorized withdrawals from his accounts. On May 14, 2025, ₹29,000 was fraudulently transferred from his PPF account near Punjab National Bank, Camp, Imambara, and on May 19, 2025, an additional ₹2,000 was transferred from his savings account without his permission

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents | Representative Image

Pune: Akash Deepak Motwani (30), a resident of Wanowrie, has been arrested by Bund Garden police for allegedly defrauding his cousin by transferring ₹31,000 from the cousin’s PPF and savings accounts to his own account using forged documents. The court has remanded him to two days of police custody.

The complaint was lodged after the complainant, a marketing professional, discovered unauthorized withdrawals from his accounts. On May 14, 2025, ₹29,000 was fraudulently transferred from his PPF account near Punjab National Bank, Camp, Imambara, and on May 19, 2025, an additional ₹2,000 was transferred from his savings account without his permission.

Read Also
Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport
article-image

The complainant approached the police and filed an FIR, formally registered under the N.C.R.B. Integrated Investigation Form (IIF-I).

During the investigation, the branch manager confirmed that Akash had submitted an application in the complainant’s name with forged signatures and a combo transfer voucher to divert the funds to his own account.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Mumbai: Bombay HC Orders TMC To Remove Fish Market In Thane
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Bihar Cabinet Approves 49 Proposals Ahead Of Elections, Bringing Relief To Contract Workers
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele
Upcoming IPO: Omnitech Engineering Gets SEBI Nod, Launches ₹850 Crore IPO With Strong Global Clientele
Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs
Indian Equity Markets To Remain Resilient Despite Global Challenges, Strong Domestic Investor Backing & Minimal Effect Of US Tariffs

The case is under further investigation by Bund Garden police to determine the full extent of the financial fraud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati...

Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati...