Hingoli: 300 Villagers Benefit From Health Check-Up Camp In Ambala On Ganeshotsav | Sourced

Hingoli: A health check-up camp was organised at Ambala village in Hingoli taluka on the occasion of the Ganesh Festival on Monday. As many as 300 villagers were diagnosed in the camp.

The villagers were given health guidance after the examination. The camp was inaugurated by the medical officer of Narsi Namdev Prathamik Swasth Kendra, Dr Namdev Korde and social workers Munir Pathan.

Dr Zahir Khan, Dr Dipali Patange, Dr Sheetal Thoke and others checked the patients, and free medicines were distributed to them. In all, 40 patients were selected in the camp for free ophthalmic surgeries.

The surgeries of these patients will be performed at the government hospital in Hingoli soon. Sarpach Ambadas Ingole, Vikas Ingole and others were present on the occasion.